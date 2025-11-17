Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s romantic horror comedy Thamma has crossed the 210 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Maddock Films’ production is now set to unlock a series of milestones, beginning with surpassing the global lifetime of Salman Khan’s Sikandar. Scroll below for the day 27 update!

How much has Thamma earned in India?

Aditya Sarpotdar’s directorial is close to concluding a month in theatres. In 27 days, it has made an estimated collection of 156.24 crore net, which is approximately 184.36 crores in gross earnings.

On the fourth Sunday, Ayushmann Khurrana’s film added 40 lakhs to the kitty. It saw a slight growth from the 35 lakhs earned on the previous day. The daily collections may land in the vicinity of 20 lakhs during the working days. Thamma is the 9th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. Beating Sitaare Zameen Par (166.58 crores) looks out of reach now.

Take a look at the week-wise box office breakdown (India net collection):

Week 1: 123.25 crores (10 days)

(10 days) Week 2: 26.35 crores

Week 3: 5.69 crores

Weekend 4: 95 lakhs

Total: 156.24 crores

Set to become Rashmika Mandanna’s #3 worldwide grosser in Bollywood!

At the worldwide box office, Thamma has accumulated 210.71 crore gross. This includes 26.35 crore gross from the overseas circuits, while the remaining is from the domestic market.

The romantic horror comedy needs only 63 lakhs to beat Sikandar. With that, it will achieve two big milestones. First, Thamma will emerge as the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 globally. Second, it will become Rashmika Mandanna’s 3rd highest Bollywood grosser worldwide.

Check out Rashmika Mandanna’s highest-grossing Bollywood films at the worldwide box office:

Animal: 910.72 crores Chhaava: 827.06 crores Sikandar: 211.34 crores Thamma: 210.71 crores Goodbye: 9.54 crores

Thamma Box Office Summary (27 days)

Budget: 140 crores

India net: 156.24 crores

ROI: 11.60%

India gross: 184.36 crores

Overseas gross: 26.35 crores

Worldwide gross: 210.71 crores

Verdict: Plus

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

