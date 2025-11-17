Every year, IFFI brings powerful stories to the spotlight, but this time, one film in particular is set to touch hearts in a completely different way. As conversations about animals and their place in our lives gain momentum in India, Oslo: A Tail of Promise arrives with the right story at the right time.

The 56th International Film Festival of India is gearing up to screen more than 240 films from 81 countries, once again proving why it remains one of Asia’s biggest cultural events. As part of this prestigious showcase, the world premiere of Oslo: A Tail of Promise will take place in Goa. It’s a film that arrives at a moment when India’s relationship with animals is undergoing urgent public re-examination.

Oslo: A Tail Of Promise – A Story of Love & Connection

Presented and produced by actor and animal advocate John Abraham, Oslo: A Tail of Promise is a deeply felt, non-linear documentary that traces the extraordinary companionship between a Siberian husky, Oslo and Pooja R Bhale, founder of the Protecterra Ecological Foundation. It is a story anchored in the belief that animals have always been our guides and that humans, in times of fracture, need their wisdom more than ever.

Reflecting on the film, John Abraham says, “Animals don’t need us. We need them more, for grounding, for healing, for the unconditional love they offer without ever asking for anything in return. Oslo: A Tail of Promise is a tribute to that truth, and I am grateful that IFFI is giving this story the space it deserves.”

A Special Selection In The Indian Panorama

The Indian Panorama section, considered IFFI’s most prestigious national platform, selects 25 feature films and 20 non-feature films each year, chosen from over 300 entries across the country. For Oslo to premiere within this wider festival landscape underscores the film’s thematic urgency and emotional depth.

Oslo: A Tail of Promise is directed by Isha Pungaliya and presented by John Abraham. It is a joint production by JA Entertainment, Protecterra Ecological Foundation, and Vaanar Nirmit. Together, they bring to life a documentary that promises to move audiences with its honesty, warmth, and soul.

