Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra are the epitome of bromance when it comes to heroes playing best friends on screen. Sholay is one of the most iconic films of Indian Cinema, which again gave us Jai and Veeru. When Dharam Paaji and Bachchan Saab broke records lip-synching Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge (crooned by Manna Dey and Kishore Kumar). Fans were heartbroken when they saw Big B attending his on-screen best friend’s last rites today.

As the He-Man of Bollywood passed away at 89, he has given us countless reasons and films to remember him. One such iconic film would be Sholay indeed. Jai and Veeru’s jodi is not only the most loved on-screen pair, but it also holds the longest record at the box office for Indian Cinema. Scroll to read this unique record!

Jai & Veeru’s 19-Year Box Office Record!

Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra held the longest box office record with Sholay, which was released in 1975. The film, helmed by Ramesh Sippy, earned a net collection of 15 crore in India! After that, no Indian film could touch this mark at the box office till 1994! It was in 1994 that Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit’s Hum Aapke Hain Koun earned 72 crore in its lifetime, breaking Sholay’s record of being the highest-grossing Indian film from 1975 to 1994! Yes, 19 long years!

Dharmendra Suggested Amitabh Bachchan’s Name!

However, what if we tell you that it was he who insisted that director Ramesh Sippy cast Amitabh Bachchan in the film? Yes, for the unversed, Sholay‘s Jai was to be played by Shatrughan Sinha; however, in a classic twist of tale, it was Amitabh Bachchan who landed the role on Dharmendra’s suggestions. In one of the interviews, earlier this year, the Pippa actor finally revealed the story behind Amitabh Bachchan’s casting for the film, where Dharam Ji was originally offered Gabbar Singh and Thakur both!

Ye Naya Ladka…Accha Kaam Karega!

In June 2025, during a conversation with ANI, Dharam Ji said, “It has already been mentioned. Yes, I recommended him. Mai to kehta nahi Maine role dilaya. Ye mujhe milne aate the Amitabh Sahab. He used to sit next to me. To Maine Ramesh Sippy ji ko kaha yeh naya ladka hai, usko awaaz se to lagta hai bahut acha kaam karega.unki jo andar se chah thi…jo khud se pyar karne ki khoobsurati thi vo achi lagi..maine kaha inko lelo.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

