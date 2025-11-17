Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra’s Sholay is all set to release on December 12, 2025, 50 years after its release! Interestingly, as per reports, the action film helmed by Ramesh Sippy has been re-edited as per the original ending of the film. Yes, the original The End of Sholay, where Baldev Thakur Kills Gabbar Singh! But it was changed as per the feedback Sippy got in 1975!

Gabbar’s Death & A Box Office Record!

In 1975, when Sholay arrived in the theaters, it broke many records, becoming the highest-grossing film of that year! But the one record it could not break was winning the box office clash with its competitor, Jai Santoshi Maa, churning out more profit at the box office than the devotional film. But it seems like Gabbar’s death might generate enough pull in the theaters to nail this box office record!

Sholay Re-Release Box Office Target – 27.9 crore

Sholay was mounted on a budget of 2.5 crore and with a net collection of 15 crore in India, it churned out a profit of 500% at the box office. However, Jai Santoshi Maa, which was released on the same day – August 15, 1975, was mounted on a budget of 30 lakh and collected 5.25 crore, churning out a profit of 1616%.

In order to beat Jai Santoshi Maa’s profit, Sholay needs to earn a total net collection of 42.90 crore. The film had already earned 15 crore at the box office when it was released in 1975. Now, it only needs 27.9 crore at the box office to beat the profits made by Jai Santoshi Maa!

It seems like Gabbar’s death might finally help Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra nail this box office report, which they failed to nail in 1975.

