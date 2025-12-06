Zootopia 2 is the top movie at the global box office currently. The animated sequel is on track to cross a major milestone worldwide this weekend, moving one step closer to a mega milestone. It will also surpass the global haul of the highest-grossing anime movie in its second weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The sequel recently opened in Japan with strong collections this Friday. It is poised for an impressive opening weekend in Japan, having set a new benchmark with its opening-day collection in the region. The Zootopia sequel has earned the biggest Friday opening day for a Disney animated film.

Zootopia 2’s box office collection worldwide after nine days

Zootopia 2 collected $3.6 million on its second Thursday. It dropped by 81.9% from last Thanksgiving Thursday at the North American box office. After nine days, the animated sequel has hit the $177.47 million cume at the box office in North America. Internationally, the film has collected $16.1 million on its second Thursday, surpassing Moana 2’s $9.4 million gross. The overseas total of the movie has hit $484.8 million cume after nine days. Allied to the $177.47 million domestic cume, the worldwide collection stands at $662.27 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $177.4 million

International – $484.8 million

Worldwide – $662.2 million

Less than $10 million away from hitting $700 million milestone worldwide

Zootopia 2 is less than $10 million away from hitting the $700 million milestone at the worldwide box office. It will cross this mark this weekend and become 4th Hollywood film of the year to cross $700 million worldwide.

Set to beat Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle worldwide

According to the last update by box office analyst, Luiz Fernando, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle collected $780 million worldwide. Now, with this momentum, the trade analyst predicts that Zootopia 2 will surpass Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle today. Therefore, the Disney animation will hit $1 billion next week only.

Zootopia 2, featuring the voices of Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Shakira, Idris Elba, Alan Tudyk, Nate Torrence, Don Lake, Bonnie Hunt, and Jenny Slate, was released on November 26.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

