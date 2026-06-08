They say content is king, but it looks like the star pull at the box office matters as much! Bobby Deol starrer Bandar opened to positive reviews, but there was barely any growth during the opening weekend. Anurag Kashyap’s directorial has remained rather underwhelming. Scroll below for the day 3 report.

Bandar Box Office Collection Day 3

According to estimates, Bandar collected 1 crore at the Indian box office on day 3. It witnessed a limited growth of only 5% compared to 95 lakh collected on Saturday. The word of mouth is positive, but there’s strong competition from Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Chand Mera Dil, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, among other releases.

The total box office collection in India has reached 2.45 crore net after 3 days. The crime thriller remained lower than Rahu Ketu (4.4 crore), Happy Patel (4.35 crore), Assi (4.2 crore), and Do Deewane Seher Mein (4.2 crore) among other releases. This is simply disappointing for a film starring a renowned star like Bobby Deol. Including taxes, the gross earnings have come to 2.89 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 50 lakh

Day 2: 95 lakh

Day 3: 1 crore

Total: 2.45 crore

First Monday hold will be crucial!

There are ample options at the ticket windows. With a lukewarm response so far, it would be crucial for Bandar to hold its fort on the first Monday. If it does not perform well, the action thriller will soon crash. Besides, Shahid Kapoor’s Cocktail 2 will soon join the battle on June 19, 2025. So there is limited time to add moolah and enter the safe zone.

Bandar Box Office Day 3 Summary

India net: 2.45 crore

India gross: 2.89 crore

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