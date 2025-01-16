Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut has been in the film industry for about 20 years now. Despite this, the actress said that she has never met one sane person in Bollywood. Read on.

In a conversation with Youtuber Raj Shamani, Kangana shared the daily routine of celebrities if they are not shooting and stated that she could not be friends with ‘Bollywood People.’ The host questioned if she had any friends from Bollywood. The Queen actress replied, “I am not a Bollywood kind of a person. I can’t be friends with Bollywood people, for sure. Bollywood people are so full of themselves. They are stupid and dumb about protein shakes. I have seen enough Bollywood people to know that.”

Kangana Ranaut then described the daily routine of some Bollywood celebrities. She said, “If they are not shooting, their daily routine is to wake up in the morning, do some physical training, sleep in the afternoon and then again wake up, go to the gym again and again, sleep at night, or watch TV. They are like grasshoppers, totally blank. How do you be friends with such people?”

She also added, “They have no idea what’s going on where. They have no meaningful conversations. They meet, drink, and go, ‘Hey babe, what a bag! Oh my god, I love that bag.’ I would be shocked to find a decent person in Bollywood who can talk beyond branded bags and cars.”

The actress called Bollywood parties ‘trauma’. “The conversations that happen at Bollywood parties are embarrassing.” Kangana jokingly mimicked a voice representing celebrities who discuss their diets, schedules, and dating rumors at parties. “It’s a trauma. Bollywood parties for me are like trauma,” she said.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for her upcoming release, Emergency. The political drama film will be released on 17th January 2025 in theaters worldwide. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, and Milind Soman in lead roles. It is produced by Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika Films and Zee Studios.

