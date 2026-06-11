After a gap of over one year, Kangana Ranaut is returning to the big screens with Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. The film is scheduled to release tomorrow, on June 12, alongside a bunch of new Bollywood films. Among all, this is one of the noteworthy films with some face value, but still, it won’t score a respectable collection at the Indian box office on day 1. Yes, it is likely to keep Kangana’s streak of low openings intact in the post-COVID era. Keep reading for a detailed opening-day prediction report!

Kangana Ranaut’s crowd pull takes a hit

In the pre-COVID era, Kangana’s name carried weight, and she enjoyed goodwill among neutral audiences. Even her commercial failures used to register decent-to-good starts. However, in the post-COVID era, the crowd pull has dipped significantly, and there’s no such excitement associated with her movies. Even her latest thriller looks dull in the pre-release phase.

Trailer appreciation didn’t translate into momentum

Due to the presence of Kangana Ranaut and the real-life incident that inspired the story, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata grabbed some eyeballs, but beyond that, there’s no genuine interest among the audience. The trailer received some praise from viewers, but it was to a limited extent, and it didn’t really move the needle in terms of pre-release buzz.

Competition and the subject restrict the film’s potential

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata isn’t a solo release this week and will be competing with several other new releases and holdovers. As a result, the final screen count is expected to be limited. It is based on true events about the bravery of doctors, nurses, and hospital staff who protected the patients during the 2008 Mumbai attacks at Cama Hospital. In the post-COVID era, such subjects tend to enjoy good traction on OTT but don’t really carry the initial momentum for a theatrical release.

Day 1 box office prediction of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

On the whole, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is an entirely word-of-mouth dependent affair, and as far as day 1 collection is concerned, it will remain flat. At the Indian box office, it is likely to register a start of 1.5-2.5 crore net, thus marking another below-3 crore opening for Kangana Ranaut in the post-COVID era.

Out of five theatrical releases, only two Kangana films have opened above 3 crore net: Chandramukhi 2 and Emergency. The remaining three couldn’t even touch the 2 crore mark.

Take a look at the day 1 collection of Kangana’s post-COVID releases (ranked highest to lowest):

Chandramukhi 2 – 8.25 crore Emergency – 3.11 crore Thalaivii – 1.46 crore Tejas – 1.25 crore Dhaakad – 65 lakh

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