Jana Nayagan Worldwide Box Office Day 3: Beats Theri To Become Thalapathy Vijay’s 9th Highest-Grossing Film (Photo Credit: Instagram/Prime Video)

Jana Nayagan made a huge start at the worldwide box office, grossing 77.89 crore. While this number looks a bit underwhelming considering it’s the final film of Thalapathy Vijay, it appears to be a big number if one takes into account the delayed release and an online leak. After such a start, the film dropped considerably on the second day, only to see a big rise on the first Saturday. In the meantime, it surpassed Theri’s lifetime collection. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 3!

How much did Jana Nayagan earn at the worldwide box office in 3 days?

The Tamil political thriller grossed 33.63 crore in India on the first Saturday, up 34.73% from day 2’s 24.96 crore. Overseas, too, it saw a rise of 25% from Friday’s 16 crore to Saturday’s 20 crore. Overall, the film grossed 53.63 crore on day 3, a jump of 30.93% from Friday’s 40.96 crore.

In total, Jana Nayagan has grossed 108.98 crore in India, while overseas, it grossed 63.5 crore. Combining both, the 3-day worldwide box office collection stands at 172.48 crore gross, which looks good, but more was expected, considering the scale of the film.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 92.35 crore

India gross – 108.98 crore

Overseas gross – 63.5 crore

Worldwide gross – 172.48 crore

Becomes Thalapathy Vijay’s 9th highest-grossing film

With 172.48 crore, Jana Nayagan has surpassed Theri (158.8 crore) to become Thalapathy Vijay’s 9th highest-grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office. It pushed Thupakki (129.7 crore) out of the top 10 list. Today, on day 4, the film is expected to add another 50-60 crore to the kitty, putting it on track to beat Beast (218.69 crore) and Master (225.88 crore).

Take a look at Thalapathy Vijay’s top 10 grossers globally.

Leo – 606.42 crore The Greatest Of All Time – 458.44 crore Varisu – 299.2 crore Bigil – 296.08 crore Mersal – 253.45 crore Sarkar – 237.26 crore Master – 225.88 crore Beast – 218.69 crore Jana Nayagan – 172.48 crore (3 days) Theri – 158.8 crore

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Check out the day-wise worldwide collection breakdown of Jana Nayagan.

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