Bhootam Bhayyam Box Office Collection Day 2 (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Bhootam Bhayyam failed to make a mark on its opening day, but on the second day, with the Saturday benefit in play, it saw a turnaround. Despite the limited screening across Maharashtra, the film saw a big surge yesterday, with the young audience stepping into theaters in high numbers. It has given a ray of hope that the film might emerge as a clean success at the Indian box office, but of course, there’s still a long way to go. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 2!

How much did Bhootam Bhayyam earn at the Indian box office in 2 days?

The Marathi horror-comedy-thriller scored an estimated 57 lakh on its first Saturday, day 2. Compared to day 1’s 22 lakh, it showed a massive 159.09% jump. Overall, the film has earned 79 lakh at the Indian box office, which equals 93 lakh gross. Despite mixed reviews, it witnessed solid growth on the second day, which is a good sign. Today, on day 3, it is expected to jump further, concluding the 3-day opening weekend at 1.4-1.65 crore net.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Day 1 – 22 lakh

Day 2 – 57 lakh

Total – 79 lakh

Budget and recovery

While there’s no official word about the budget, Bhootam Bhayyam was reportedly made at 4 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 79 lakh so far, thus recovering 19.75% of the budget. It must score 3.21 crore more to make a full recovery and enter the safe zone. Considering the poor start and mixed reviews, the film appeared like a losing affair, but now, given its jump on day 2, it has the potential to change its fortunes in the coming days.

More about the film

Bhootam Bhayyam is directed by Ramchandra Gaonkar and produced by Naren Kumar and Mahesh Korade under the banner of Kyra Kumar Kreations. The film stars Chhaya Kadam, Karan Sonawane, Neel Salekar, Saurabh Ghadge, Siddhant Sarfare, Shubham Jadhav, Pushkaraj Chirputkar, Manmeet Pem, Pratap Phad, Kishor Chaughule, Sobita Kudtarkar, Suhita Thatte, and Ninad Limaye.

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