Welcome To The Jungle Box Office: After One Month In Theatres, Here’s Its Budget, Worldwide Collection & Verdict (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Welcome To The Jungle, starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, and others, is in the final stage of its theatrical run. After raking in good numbers in the first two weeks, the film saw steeper-than-expected drops both in India and internationally. As a result, it couldn’t score big enough at the worldwide box office and will be wrapping up its run below the 200 crore mark in gross collections. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 30!

How much did Welcome To The Jungle earn at the worldwide box office in 30 days?

In India, the Bollywood adventure comedy scored 11 lakh on the fifth Saturday, day 30, showing some growth from day 29’s 6 lakh. Overall, it has earned an estimated 137.53 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 162.29 crore gross. Overseas, it wrapped up at 33.36 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 30-day worldwide box office total stands at 195.65 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 137.53 crore

India gross – 162.29 crore

Overseas gross – 33.36 crore

Worldwide gross – 195.65 crore

Budget and box office returns

Welcome To The Jungle was made on an estimated budget of 125 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 137.53 crore net so far. So, in 30 days, the film has recorded a return on investment (ROI) of 12.53 crore. Calculated further, it equals 10.02% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a plus verdict.

Box office summary:

Budget – 125 crore

India net collection – 137.53 crore

ROI – 12.53 crore

ROI% – 10.02%

Verdict – Plus

As we can see, Welcome To The Jungle is a clean success, but the numbers aren’t up to the mark considering the franchise factor. Given the popularity of the Welcome franchise, it should have scored 250-300 crore globally. In India, 200 crore net should have been reached. Nonetheless, for Akshay Kumar, it’s the second consecutive success of 2026 after Bhooth Bangla and is heading for a lifetime collection of 196-197 crore gross globally.

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Check out the day-wise worldwide collection breakdown of Welcome To The Jungle.

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