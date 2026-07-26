Spider-Man: Brand New Day: What Does Zendaya’s Outfits Say About The Fate Of Her Character? (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Zendaya plays Peter Parker’s MJ in Tom Holland-starrer Spider-Man franchise. She will be reprising her role in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day. In the upcoming film, she has forgotten who Peter Parker is and that he is Spider-Man. This was the result of the closing of the multiverse by Dr. Strange’s spell. Forgetting Peter Parker was the only way for the world to return to normal. The upcoming film takes place four years after the multiverse, and Peter Parker is grappling with loneliness while trying to get his friends back in his life.

During a press interaction for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Zendaya said that there will be heartbreaking moments in the upcoming film and that the audience will need tissues to wipe their tears. I would say watch all of our Spider-Man previous just to keep you caught up… And then bring some tissues… we go there,” teh actress mentioned a red carpet event for the film.

Will MJ Die in Brand New Day?

After Zendaya’s comment, there are fan theories that her character might meet her end in Brand New Day. Some related it to a moment in No Way Home when Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man recalls losing Gwen Stacy. Many fans have considered it to be foreshadowing of the impending doom. However, others feel that might not be the case since Zendaya almost died in the film before Garfield came to her rescue. Fans think that the makers would not pull that stunt again.

Zendaya’s Black Outfit Raises Eyebrows

The actress is known to go all-in for every promotional event of her films. For Spider-Man, she has been seen wearing black outfits at all press tours wth cobweb designs. Many have concluded that she is mourning the demise of her characters. This was previously done by actress Millie Bobby Brown during the press tour of Stranger Things season 5.

So, is Zendaya also hinting at the same? However, during the China press tour, the actress went against the black trend and wore a stunning white dress. The design, from Versace’s spring 2016 couture collection, comprised zig-zagging white fabric alongside black crystal–embellished netting. The asymmetrical pattern gathered on one side of the bodice, before cascading out in a thigh-high slit that added movement. However, in Chinese culture, white is the colour of mourning. So if the actress is hinting at her character’s death, she is still very much on track.

Check out fan reactions to Zendaya’s press tour outfits:

Zendaya stop wearing black omg pic.twitter.com/aAH3YXpL68 — omar (@zenssdayaa) July 25, 2026

not zendaya wearing black to every brand new day press event and then showing up in white in shanghai when white represents mourning in chinese culture pic.twitter.com/jMkhmtmfmj — brooke (@follklores) July 25, 2026

okay so umm…zendaya girl imma need you to please stop wearing black😭 let’s pull some blue’s, red’s, yellow’s even some purple’s just ANY color but black PLEASE https://t.co/cmSp4zmzVh — 🤍 (@letitiasdaya_) July 25, 2026

i truly believe they’re gaslighting us and they do have a happy ending https://t.co/HFS1sHBLXj — elle (@myspideyswift) July 24, 2026

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