Spider-Man: Brand New Day China Box Office: Set To Record One Of The Biggest Hollywood Debuts Post-COVID ( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is recording strong pre-sales numbers at the box office in China. It is gearing up to record one of the top opening weekends for Hollywood films post-COVID, and there are still three more days left to go for the pre-sales. Brand New Day has beaten Jurassic World: Dominion and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’s solid pre-sales collections at the box office in China. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Several fan theories have been making the rounds on the internet. Zendaya’s costume choices are making fans believe that something tragic might happen to her character. After the memory erasing spell, the fans are awaiting Peter Parker and MJ’s reunion. It is going to be an emotional movie and take on a darker tone with street-level actions, which the fans have been craving for.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day beats Jurassic World: Dominion’s total pre-sales collection in China

According to a box office analyst, Luiz Fernando’s report, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has beaten the entire pre-sales total of Jurassic World Dominion at the box office in China. It completes its eighth day on Saturday with $7.1 million 8-day pre-sales cume for the July 28 to August 2 period. The film still has three more days left before the bookings close.

The report reveals that it has surpassed the pre-sales collections of Jurassic World: Dominion ($7.1 million) and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire ($6 million) at China’s box office. The Tom Holland starrer has already emerged as the 7th biggest pre-sales for Hollywood post-COVID.

8-day pre-sales collection breakdown

Tuesday previews – $1.3 million

Wednesday, opening day – $4 million

Thursday, day 2 – $630k

Friday, day 3 – $375k

Saturday – $682k

Sunday – $145k

Total – $7.1 million

According to the report, the film could surpass Godzilla vs Kong’s $69.2 million as the 3rd biggest opening weekend for Hollywood films in China in the post-pandemic era. However, it also depends on the film’s word of mouth. Also, it could become the 6th Hollywood film post-COVID to cross the $10 million mark in pre-sales alone. It would guarantee an opening above the $60 million mark.

Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer Spider-Man: Brand New Day will release worldwide on July 31.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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