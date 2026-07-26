Spider-Man: Brand New Day India Box Office Day 1 ( Photo Credit – Instagram; Marvel )



Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer Spider-Man: Brand New Day is surpassing all expectations at the Indian box office. The Marvel superhero flick is witnessing dream advance booking sales, which even big Bollywood or South films fail to register. Destin Daniel Cretton’s directorial is all set to join the league of Avengers: Endgame on the opening day. Scroll below for a detailed report!

Heading for a 50 crore opening in India?

According to the latest update, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has sold 2.25 lakh+ tickets at the national cinema chains – PVR INOX and Cinepolis for the opening day. Mind you, the advance booking is yet to commence in full force, as reportedly 60% of the shows have opened nationwide so far.

On BookMyShow, Sadie Sink and Jacob Batalon co-starrer has registered ticket sales of 600K in advance booking, through the four-day extended weekend. Going by the current trends, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will now easily score a 50 crore+ net on day 1, followed by a thunderous debut weekend.

To join the elite club of Avengers: Endgame

In 2019, Robert Downey Jr’s Avengers: Endgame made a record-breaking opening for Hollywood films in India, accumulating 53.10 crore net. No other English film has been able to score a half-century on opening day. But history will be rewritten as the Tom Holland starrer is now all set to join the elite club.

Check out the highest Hollywood openers of all time at the Indian box office (net collection):

Avengers: Endgame: 53.10 crore Spider-Man: Brand New Day: 50 crore+ (predicted) Avatar: The Way Of Water: 40 crore Spider-Man: No Way Home: 32.67 crore Avengers: Infinity War: 31.30 crore Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: 27.5 crore Deadpool & Wolverine: 21 crore Thor: Love And Thunder: 18.20 crore Avatar: Fire And Ash: 18 crore The Conjuring: Last Rites: 17.33 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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