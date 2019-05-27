From Suniel Shetty To Madhuri Dixit – Celebs Pay Their Last Tribute To Ajay Devgn’s Father Veeru Devgan

Just a while ago, the unfortunate news of Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn’s father Veeru Devgan’s death broke in. While various B’Town members including Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Sanjay Dutt amongst others have already reached Devgn House, several other celebrities like Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anupam Kher, Suniel Shetty, and others paid their tribute on Twitter.

From Madhuri to Mahesh Bhatt, below are the celebrity tweets which paid homage to the legendary action director:

From Madhuri Dixit To Anupam Kher - Celebs Pay Their Last Tributes To Ajay Devgn's Father Veeru Devgn
Suniel Shetty:

Mahesh Bhatt:

Anupam Kher:

Madhuri Dixit Nene:

Anees Bazmee

Abbas Mustan

Sham Kaushal

Veeru Devgan breathed his last on Monday afternoon at a hospital here due to age-related issues, according to a source. He was 85-year-old. The funeral will be held at the Vile Parle West Crematorium today evening at 6.

