From Suniel Shetty To Madhuri Dixit – Celebs Pay Their Last Tribute To Ajay Devgn’s Father Veeru Devgan

Just a while ago, the unfortunate news of Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn’s father Veeru Devgan’s death broke in. While various B’Town members including Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Sanjay Dutt amongst others have already reached Devgn House, several other celebrities like Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anupam Kher, Suniel Shetty, and others paid their tribute on Twitter.

From Madhuri to Mahesh Bhatt, below are the celebrity tweets which paid homage to the legendary action director:

Suniel Shetty:

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of a great man #VeeruDevgan! you are in our thoughts & prayers. My deepest & heartfelt condolences to you AJ @ajaydevgn, @KajolAtUN & your family. — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) May 27, 2019

Mahesh Bhatt:

#VeeruDevgan & I began our career together in the 70’s. “Make Ajay a great actor.” I remember him telling me after Ajay’s debut film became a big hit. Ajay & me finally worked together in Zakhm which won him his 1st (best actor ) national award. 🙏Adieu Partner @ajaydevgn pic.twitter.com/vWwGjEM70C — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) May 27, 2019

Anupam Kher:

Deeply saddened to know about the passing away of #VeeruDevgan ji. Worked with him in so many movies. He was a great action director. To him him the safety of actors and his fighters team was of utmost importance. A kind man with a great sense of humour. Om Shanti.🙏 @ajaydevgn — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 27, 2019

Madhuri Dixit Nene:

Condolences to the Devgn family. Hope you'll find the courage to bear this loss. Bollywood has lost one of the finest action directors and an excellent person #Veerudevgan ji🙏@ajaydevgn — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) May 27, 2019

Anees Bazmee

My heartfelt condolences to @ajaydevgn @KajolAtUN and the family. There will be no better Action Director than you Veeru ji. Will miss you. #RipVeeruDevgn #VeeruDevgan pic.twitter.com/NAPJANyofK — Anees Bazmee (@BazmeeAnees) May 27, 2019

Abbas Mustan

Our heartfelt condolences to @ajaydevgn @KajolAtUN and entire family on the sad demise of #VeeruDevgan ji .. May his soul rest in peace 🙏 — Abbas Mustan (@theabbasmustan) May 27, 2019

Sham Kaushal

RIP Veeru Devgan ji. 🙏🏻🙏🏻Just came to know about this sad news. As an Action Director always ahead of his times & as human being par excellence. I became a stuntman with his blessings on 8th August, 1980 as he signed my application to become a stuntman & made me part of his team. — Sham kaushal (@ShamKaushal) May 27, 2019

Veeru Devgan breathed his last on Monday afternoon at a hospital here due to age-related issues, according to a source. He was 85-year-old. The funeral will be held at the Vile Parle West Crematorium today evening at 6.

