Kangana Ranaut & Karan Johar In One Frame- “Divided By Nepotism, United By Narendra Modi”

Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar’s relationship has nothing sweet in it. Karan doesn’t give work to Kangana and she doesn’t give him respect. Whenever you see “Kangana Ranaut” and “Karan Johar” being named in one sentence, it’s a controversy.

However, for a change, recently Kangana and Karan came together for a pic and they had “Big Smiles” on their face. And it all became “Mumkin” because of “Modi”, “Modi hai to mumkin hai”, you remember?

The Manikarnika actress and the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director along with some other film fraternity members like Rajinikanth, Shahid Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkumar Hirani, Sidharth Roy Kapur, Abhishek Kapoor were present at the oath ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While posing for the pictures together, Karan and Kangana came together and it was such a pleasant thing to see on the Internet. Have a look at the photo-

The netizens had funny comments after seeing the picture. An Instagram user commented, “Divider by Nepotism. United by Namo #Kjo #Kangna🙏”. Another one was excited to see both of them together and commented, “Karan Kangana together 😍😍”. A user commented, “Modi hai to mumkin hai ✨”

Well, it was Baba Siddiqui who dissolved the issues between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan by bringing them together at his Iftaar Party. We hope our PM becomes a reason for the permanent end of enmity between Kangana and Karan.

What do you think?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!