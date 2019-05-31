Amidst Tough Times After Father Veeru Devgan’s Death, Ajay Devgn Thanks Fans & Friends For Support

Ajay Devgn lost his father Veeru Devgan recently who was also a famous action director. Whole industry and fans came ahead to offer condolences and share the grief of Ajay and family in this tough time.

The superstar took to Twitter yesterday and posted a thankful note for all his wellwishers. He tweeted, “We are grateful to all of you for the way you have shared our loss. Thank you all for the prayers and support. 🙏”

Veeru Devgan breathed his last on Monday afternoon at a hospital due to age-related issues. He was 85.

Many big Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor including others arrived at Ajay’s house to bid adieu to the departed soul.

Anil Kapoor who worked with Veeru Devgan in the cult film Mr.India said he sorely misses him on the 32nd anniversary of the film. He posted, “#MrIndia was made iconic by its children friendly action scenes & Veeru’s Midas touch. I want to dedicate its 32nd anniversary to the man who made these unforgettable moments possible. #VeeruDevgan was an amazing man & I’m lucky to have worked with him. He is sorely missed…”

#MrIndia was made iconic by its children friendly action scenes & Veeru’s Midas touch. I want to dedicate its 32nd anniversary to the man who made these unforgettable moments possible. #VeeruDevgan was an amazing man & I'm lucky to have worked with him. He is sorely missed… pic.twitter.com/jdw1w6ULtI — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 29, 2019

Apart from directing action sequences for films like Himmatwala, Mr. India, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Phool Aur Kaante, Dilwale and Laal Badshah, he had directed the 1999 film Hindustan Ki Kasam, starring Ajay and megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

