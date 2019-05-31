Yash Raj Films BANS Anu Malik, Alok Nath & Sajid Khan Over #MeToo Allegations?

Anu Malik is one of the names from the list of renowned Bollywood celebrities, who found themselves under the scanner of #MeToo movement. The veteran music composer was accused of sexual harassment. Following the allegations, he was also asked to step back as a judge from singing reality show, Indian Idol. Now amidst all the controversies surrounding, Malik has got one more blow as the composer has been restricted to enter Yash Raj Films studios.

The report in the Deccan Chronicle states Anu Malik is prohibited from the Yash Raj Films studios due to sexual harassment allegations. “Anu Malik is not allowed to enter the Yash Raj studio gates. They have a non-negotiable policy to stand firm against people accused of sexual harassment. Last year, they sacked their senior executive Ashish Patel after he was accused of sexual misconduct,” a source close to YRF team adds.

Also other alleged celebrities like Alok Nath and Sajid Khan too, have been restricted from entering the studios.

In October 2018, Anu had been accused by singers Sona Mohapatra and Shweta Pandit, who called him a “paedophile” and a “sexual predator”.

He had denied the allegations that he sexually harassed Shweta.

“The allegations made against my client are emphatically denied as completely false and baseless. My client respects the #MeToo movement, but to use this movement to start a character assassination mission is obnoxious,” his lawyer Zulfiquar Memon had told IANS.

