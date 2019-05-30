Bharat Update: This Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer has landed itself in a controversy which as of now looks very serious. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is all set to see light of the day on 5th June but there has come a certain obstacle in its way.

According to ANI, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was moved in Delhi Hight Court today against the film. As per their tweet, “A PIL was moved in Delhi HC, today, against Salman Khan’s upcoming movie ‘Bharat’.”

It also says that the title of the film is in violation of Section-3 of Emblems & Names Act ( Prevention of Improper Use). according to which word ‘Bharat’ can’t be used for commercial purpose.

Usually, PILs can be solved without raising major issues but it also depends on the nature of the complaint. If this is passed in the major court then we can see another ‘Cheat India’ happening here. Makers might have to change the name of the film to something else if they want to release it.

Recently, we met the Dabangg actor where he spoke about his favourite look from the film. Amongst all the looks he dons in the film, his older look looks quite sharp and he looks sexy. Ask him about his favourite, he said, “The character of the older one is awesome. There’s humour, anger, he has the swag, he is khadoos also (smiles).”

