David Dhawan CONFIRMS The Wedding Period Of Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal

The marriage rumours of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are taking a new turn, with every passing day in the industry. Papa David Dhawan has finally broken the silence about the same, and he was too clear with his words.

In an interview with the Asian Age, Daddy Dhawan rubbished the wedding rumours. He said, “This news is absolutely bogus. No truth in it at all. My son is shooting for Remo D’Souza’s film. Then he starts shooting for my film. There is no question of a wedding this year. If it happens, it will happen next year, not before that.”

Dhawan Sr. also evoked the father in him by saying, “I would like to see him get married. But you think he will listen to me? He can come anytime and announce he’s getting married. My wife and I have to get up and start preparing.”

Recently Varun celebrated Natasha’s birthday on Tuesday and shared a video as his Instagram stories. In the short video, Natasha can be seen blowing candles of her birthday cake in a restaurant. She is seen sitting with her friends and family. One can hear people singing ‘Happy birthday to you, Natasha’, as she cuts the cake.

Another photograph, which went viral on social media, shows Varun kissing Natasha on her cheek, as she smiles and poses for the camera. Last month Varun turned 32 and Natasha wished the Bollywood actor with a romantic message, saying she is looking forward to creating many “more memories together”.

In the post, Natasha wrote: “Happy birthday to an amazing person who makes every day special Varun. Continue to love life and never stop dreaming. Can’t wait to share more memories together. Love you lots!” Varun has been in a relationship with Natasha for quite some time but kept his personal lifeguarded. It was only recently that he started opening up about his equation with Natasha.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!