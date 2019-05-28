Housefull 4: Salman Khan & Vidya Balan Drop A Surprise Visit For Akshay Kumar & Team!

The much-awaited Housefull 4 is in the news for all the rights reasons. Apparently, the mad comedy features Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Sanon and Kriti Kharbanda, with Nawazuddin Siddiqui joining the cast for a special sequence. A few days ago, cricketer Shikhar Dhawan paid a surprise visit to the set and joined the ensemble cast including Nawaz. Now making to the list of surprise visitors are superstar Salman Khan and Vidya Balan.

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan visited the set and spent almost 4 to 5 hours there. The source from the set quoted, “He was given a behind-the-scene experience of how a film is made. He’s friends with Akshay, who’s a cricket buff, and the two discussed the sport at length before Shikhar left with everyone’s best wishes for the upcoming Cricket World Cup,” reports Mumbai Mirror.

After a few days, it was Salman Khan who surprised everyone as he joined the set to meet the producer Sajid Nadiadwala. He was shooting in the same studio for The Kapil Sharma’s Show. “They were soon joined by Bobby and Riteish. Salman returned to the studio two days later and met Sajid again,” the source adds.

Also, the actress Vidya Balan joined the Housefull team, who was shooting for Mission Mangal nearby.

Directed by Farhad Samji, the fourth installment of the popular comedy franchise, is slated to release on Diwali 2019.

