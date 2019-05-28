Salman Khan – Rohit Shetty To FINALLY Collaborate! The Actor Confirms

Even at the age of 53, superstar Salman Khan is single-handedly dominating the box office like no one else. Of late, underperformers like Tubelight and Race 3 have made the star think about his choices of roles, but given the movies like Bharat, Dabangg 3, Inshallah and Veteran Remake, looks like the actor is set to revamp his stronghold. Now, Khan has spilled beans about working with hit machine Rohit Shetty, thus making the fans of both, much excited.

In an interview with DNA, Salman Khan was asked about the ‘most discussed’ rumour about him and director Rohit Shetty collaborating for a movie. He quoted, ‘Why is it a rumour? Rohit and I have talked about working together. There is nothing definite yet. If our talks materialise into something, you’ll hear about it”.

While many stars choose to keep mum about their upcoming projects, Salman seems to be really vocal about the speculations regarding his movies. We just hope that this dream collaboration might take-off really soon.

Twitter on Monday launched an official emoji for superstar Salman Khan’s upcoming film “Bharat”.

The micro-blogging site came out with the special emoji in partnership with Reel Life Productions, read a statement.

Social media users can add the emoji in their tweets with #Bharat, #BharatThisEid, #IAmBharat and #BharatWithFamily. The emoji features Salman in his bearded look, which is one of his looks from the film.

Salman thanked the platform for the emoji.

