WHAT? Salman Khan Had All His Eyes On Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat

Bollywood’s superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are one of the most celebrated actors of our industry. Irrespective of their film releases, both the actors make it to the headlines for some or the other reasons. Now, the Dabangg Khan has revealed that he was supposed to buy SRK’s property Mannat earlier.

Shah Rukh’s Mannat is the most famous property in Mumbai’s Bandra and fans of the actor visit their just to take a photograph with it.

In a recent interview, Salman revealed that he was eyeing on SRK’s Mannat which costs up to 200 crores approximately. The Kick actor said that Mannat could have been his bungalow if his father Salim Khan hadn’t asked him, ‘Itne bade ghar me karoge kya?’ Because of his father’s advice, Salman didn’t buy it and the bungalow was then taken by SRK.

Salman also joked that now he would like to ask the same question to the Dilwale actor, “Tu itne bade ghar mein karta kya hai?” Well, that’s quite interesting and a good trivia!

We now can’t wait for SRK to react on friend Salman’s quirky statement!

On the work front, Salman is currently promoting his Eid release Bharat which also stars Katrina Kaif in the pivotal role. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat will release on June 5, 2019.

