Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan Is Having A ‘Machayenge’ Morning With His Dancing Clan! WATCH

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who is currently shooting for his dance film, Street Dancer 3D, is having a gala time in Dubai. Everyday Varun keeps on sharing behind the scenes videos on his social media platforms and treat his fans.

Now, he has shared yet another video with his dancing clan where we can see him dancing on Emiway’s Machayenge. In the video, we can see Varun, Dharmesh, Raghav and other crew members.

Varun took to his Twitter account and wrote, “Every morning hum log #machengaa #crewlife #streetdancer3d.”

Well, these boys are just giving us some buddy goals! Isn’t it?

Remo D’Souza’s upcoming directorial “Street Dancer 3D” starring Varun Dhawan & Shraddha Kapoor has got a new release date. It will now hit the screens in January 2020 instead of the end of this year as planned.

“Street Dancer 3D” was slated to release on November 8, 2019, but the film’s makers issued a statement on Monday saying that it will now release on January 24, 2020. The team of “Street Dancer 3D“, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza, are currently shooting for its second schedule in Dubai.

