Ali Abbas Zafar Comments On Salman Khan ‘Dragging’ Priyanka Chopra In Bharat Promotions

Bhai & controversies have always been two sides of the same coin. Now, Salman Khan’s recent comment on Priyanka Chopra during Bharat promotions faced backlash from a certain set of audience. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie stars Katrina Kaif opposite Salman.

He was giving an interview (Bollywood Hungama) with Katrina Kaif, in which he said, “She (PC) got the biggest film of her career but instead chose to get married and leave the country.” This wasn’t received well by a huge chunk of the Twitter audience, and people started posting against it.

Salman fans started a trend of #PaidMediaCantHarmSalman, which attracted a huge number of tweets. But, interestingly, Ali Abbas Zafar also has commented on the same in one of his interviews.

In a video clip of Bollywood Spy’s interview, we can see Ali commenting on the same. He said, “I don’t think bhai (Salman Khan) is dragging Priyanka into anything. Bhai has a wicked sense of humour and he’s taking the situation accordingly. Priyanka is a very close friend of ours, there’s nothing against her and we really wish all the best for her happiness

Priyanka was cast for the character of Kumud which is now played by Katrina Kaif. PC, apparently, left the film because of her wedding with Nick Jonas. Katrina-Ali-Salman are reuniting for Bharat after Tiger Zinda Hai. Zafar had also directed Katrina in Mere Brother Ki Dulhan.

Katrina had stepped into a role which was originally being played by Priyanka Chopra, who according to Zafar, opted out of the project “in the Nick of time”. His announcement alluded to US media speculations about Priyanka’s engagement to American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas.

The director has previously worked with the Dabangg star in blockbusters like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai The film is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father. It is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. Bharat, which is shot across locations in Abu Dhabi and Spain, besides Punjab and Delhi, is slated to release on 5th June.

