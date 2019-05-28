Yash Starrer KGF: Chapter 2 Gets Bigger! THIS Bollywood Actress To Play Indira Gandhi

Last year, Kannada actor Yash, surprised one and all by surpassing the box office predictions about his action thriller KGF: Chapter 1. Not only the original one but Hindi dubbed version too put up the good numbers despite the clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s biggie. The movie was divided to depict the story in two parts and the expectations are sky high from the sequel given to the strong content of the first part. Now, taking the graph to a higher level, makers have roped in the yesteryear Bollywood actress to play Indira Gandhi.

According to the report in Deccan Chronicle actress, Raveena Tandon will essay the character of late Indira Gandhi, during her phase of Prime Minister. The source close to the movie quoted, “Raveena Tandon is going to play Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and it is very important for the film”. Also, it is learnt that the shoot is in the full swing.

The second chapter of upcoming Kannada action-drama “KGF”, starring Yash in the lead, had its official launch on March 13 at a ceremony in the presence of the film’s cast and crew.

The launch was attended by Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, director Prashant Neel and producer Vijay Kiragandur.

Following the runaway success of “KGF“, which emerged as the first Kannada film to breach the Rs 200 crore club worldwide, the hype for “KGF: Chapter 2” has reached unprecedented heights.

In a recent interview to IANS, Yash said the second chapter will be “bigger” and “better” than the first part.

