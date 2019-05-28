Justin Bieber Fans – A New Single With Hailey Baldwin’s Love On The Cards?

Singer Justin Bieber hit the recording studio with his wife Hailey Baldwin.

The singer, 25, shared black-and-white portraits of the couple on Instagram on Sunday, revealing that he is working on new music with the support of the 22-year-old model, whom he married in September 2018, reports people.com.

“Studio vibes. With my studio chicka,” Bieber captioned a photo of him standing shirtless next to Hailey.

View this post on Instagram Studio vibes.. with my studio chicka .. A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on May 26, 2019 at 2:29pm PDT

In another image, the pop star cuddled up to his wife on the couch.

“New nickname for her every day. Today she’s my goo goo,” he wrote along with a red heart emoji.

This isn’t the first time he’s called her “goo goo”. Bieber first revealed his nickname for her, calling her “stunning goo goo”, when she attended this year’s Met Gala without him.

Bieber’s studio time comes after he and singer Ed Sheeran released their duet, “I don’t care” earlier this month. The single marked Bieber’s first new single since 2017.

