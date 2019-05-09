Housefull 4 Update: THIS Actor Joins The Bandwagon & There’s An Interesting Twist!

Housefull 4 Update: After Sajid Khan and actor Nana Patekar were removed amidst the #MeToo allegations, Housefull 4 has found itself surrounded by headlines. The movie features an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda and Rana Daggubati, in key roles. Reportedly, the shoot for the movie was wrapped, but now it has learnt that the cast to reunite with Nawazuddin Siddiqui being the new inclusion.

As officially shared by the makers, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be joining the cast of Housefull 4. Further, the report in Mumbai Mirror states that the versatile actor to shoot for a special song, which features him as baba exorcizing the ghosts.

The source close to the movie quoted, “This time, the bunch will be joined by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who plays a baba living in a den with 300 disciples. Nawaz will make a special appearance in the song with all the six actors and around 500 back-up dancers. Farhad (Samji, director) and his team have been working on the song for over two weeks and will film it by the month-end”.

It is being said that apart from the song, Nawaz’s character will be an important twist in the plot.

“A huge set is being built at Mumbai’s Filmcity studio for the song which will be shot over five days and will be choreographed by Ganesh Acharya,” reports Mumbai Mirror.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Housefull 4 is slated for a grand Diwali release.

