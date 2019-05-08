Ishaan Khatter Was Closest To This Girlfriend Of Shahid Kapoor!

Shahid Kapoor is a happily married family man right now but there was a time when his name was linked to almost every female co-star. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the handsome and talented actor has reportedly dated many actresses.

Though Shahid has never taken names of his ex-girlfriends it’s all an open book. But who’s the best person to get details about Shahid’s past relationships? You are right if you guessed, Ishaan Khatter.

The young Bollywood actor appeared at Neha Dhupia’s chat show recently and talked about his favourite among all the Shahid’s girlfriends. Ishaan found himself in a tough spot when Neha asked him about who was most friendly among all Shahid’s girlfriend.

Replying to question, Ishaan said, “Oh gosh! Like the most, I cannot say, but I had the friendliest equation with Priyanka Chopra.”

Now that’s quite a revelation. Isn’t it?

Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra have worked together in Teri Meri Kahaani and Kaminey. There was a huge buzz about their affair during Kaminey. In fact in 2011 when the IT department conducted a raid in Priyanka’s apartment early morning, Shahid was also present there.

The news of their split arrived soon.

In 2015, Shahid Kapoor finally got married to Delhi girl Mira Rajput and is a proud father of two kids, Misha and Zain. Priyanka Chopra got married to Hollywood singer Nick Jonas last year. Their wedding was among the most celebrated Bollywood weddings of All Time.

