ALT Balaji’s Bekaaboo Trailer: Raunchy, HOT, Erotic – Kill Your Mid-Week Blues Right Away!

ALT Balaji’s Bekaaboo Trailer: Renowned for the bold content, Ekta Kapoor’s ALT Balaji is back with another web series titled Bekaaboo. After the string of shows like Gandi Baat Season 1 and 2, XXX and Apaharan, the trailer of Bekaaboo has taken the game of eroticism to the next level.

Starring Priya Banerjee, Rajeev Siddhartha and Madhussneha Upadhyay, the thriller is the adaptation of Navoneel Chakraborty’s novel Bekaboo. It is a tale of an erotic writer, who desires to explore his fantasies. He then meets a girl and gets sexually addicted to her. Apart from the bold content, the series promises the elements of suspense.

Bekaaboo’s all episodes to stream from 15th May 2019.

Film and television producer Ekta Kapoor has said the new age digital entertainment platform offers a whole variety of content as per the convenience of the target audience.

Ekta is successfully making her mark in the digital entertainment space using the OTT (Over The Top) platforms.

Since Ekta is known for making drama and supernatural shows on TV which is quite opposite of her shows on the OTT platform ALT Balaji and films where she is experimenting with many progressive subjects of the society, she said: “Experiences changed over time, so films have to change based on that. The convenience OTT gives you is the choice that you have now. You don’t have to sit through a three-hour movie in a theatre even though you don’t like it. Don’t like something? Watch something else!”

