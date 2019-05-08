Avengers: Endgame Box Office (Worldwide): Will India Make It To Top 5?

Avengers: Endgame is a box office hurricane which is setting new benchmarks even in its second-week run. The film broke several big records in the first week itself and now in the second week, it’s tackling with the biggest ones.

In India, the film is already in the 300 crore club and is soon going to be among the Top 3 local films. Notably, the film has become the first 300 crores grosser Hollywood film in India. At Worldwide Box Office, the film currently stands on Rank 2 with only Avatar’s lifetime business ahead of it.

However, it has broken one record of Avatar by becoming the fastest movie to enter in the $2 billion club. The James Cameron fantasy film touched the mark in 47 days and Endgame has done it in just 11 days. Now that’s a huge feat, Isn’t it?

The film is doing some really exciting and never seen before business at a worldwide level and the reason is its craze in almost all the major countries.

China which is the leading foreign territory for Avengers: Endgame currently has contributed nearly $600 million so far. UK is another major contributor with the business of around $100 million. Korea is also going on incredibly well and is targetting $100 million mark. India is also doing well with the 6th best contribution in the total international business for the film. India is also chasing Brazil which has crossed $60 million mark and currently stands on the 5th rank. Have a look at the Top 10 foreign contributors of Avengers: Endgame.

1. China $610M approx

2. UK $100M approx

3. Korea $91M

4. Mexico $66.5M

5. Brazil $60.9M

6. India $55.4M

7. Germany $51.7M

8. Australia $50.3M

9. France $47.4M

10. Japan $37M

Do you think India will make it to the 5th rank?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!