Dressed nattily — in black and white suits, and sporting blue ties, the cast of upcoming Bollywood film “83” has left for the London round of its shooting schedule. The movie will trace India’s historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. Ranveer Singh, who leads the cast of the Kabir Khan directorial playing the role of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev, chose to call the squad “Kapil’s Devils”.

The rest of the cast, includes Saqib Saleem, Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Harddy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Dhairya Karwa, Nishant Dahhiya and R Badree.

“About to embark on a remarkable cinematic journey. Proud, blessed,” tweeted Ranveer Singh on Tuesday.

“Let the games begin,” tweeted Salim, who will play Mohinder Amarnath on the screen.

The young actor also shared a video of his moustached look, and wrote: “Jimmy is ready, Jimmy is about to embark on this beautiful journey… I am super excited to be a part of this film. Boys, this is going to be itihasik (historical).”

’83’ is being presented by Reliance Entertainment, and will release on April 10, 2020 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

