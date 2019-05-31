De De Pyaar De Box Office: Has A Decent Second Week, Set For 95 crores+ Lifetime

De De Pyaar De had a decent second week and the total has now reached 84.50 crores*. The film was helped by very stable weekdays and if only the weekend had shown bigger jumps then the Akiv Ali directed affair could well have come close to the 90 crores mark. Since that hasn’t happened as yet, the film’s journey towards the 100 Crore Club mark has become a tad difficult.

Rest assured, the rom-com drama is set for 95 crores total at the least in the final run. There is practically zero competition this weekend and then the film would get a couple of more days for an open run. However, Bharat would arrive mid-week and as a result, the count of screens and shows would go down drastically. Had the Salman Khan starrer not been arriving in the coming days, De De Pyaar De’s journey towards the century mark could have been relatively easier paced.

Nonetheless, the Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu starrer is a decent affair and for the kind of subject that it came with, the distance covered has been favourable. However, given the merits, it deserved to go further.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

