Bharat VS Top 5 Box Office Records: Which Ones Will This Salman Khan Starrer Surpass?

Salman Khan’s Bharat is just a few days away to set the box office records on fire. Yes, it will all depend on the content of the film but it has many pluses going in its favour. From Ali Abbas Zafar’s direction to Julius Packiam’s background score, the film could pack in emotions at maximum.

The last couple of Eid(s) have not been as expected for Salman Khan because we all know what happened with Tubelight and Race 3. But Bharat seems to have things going its way and there’s a very rare chance of makers messing this up. Let’s take a look at 5 box office records which this Salman starrer will be eyeing at.

Highest Day 1 –

Last year’s Diwali saw a crazy mania with Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan-Katrina Kaif’s Thugs Of Hindostan. We also saw how it crashed after the first weekend but it earned a monumental and highest 50.75 crores on its day 1.

Highest Weekend 1 –

When Ranbir Kapoor turned to Sanjay Dutt, box office witnessed a hysteria with Sanju. The movie earned a huge 120.06 crores in its first 3 days and brought back Ranbir Kapoor on the map of superstars.

All-Time Highest Grossing Movie –

Aamir Khan’s biopic on Indian wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat connected every moviegoer creating unbeatable history at the box office. It collected 387 crores during its lifetime which is yet unbeatable for a Hindi movie to beat.

Fastest 100 Crore Movie – Sanju – 120 Crores

Yet again, Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju was the fastest to cross 100 as it took just 3 days to cross the mark.

Fastest 200 Crore Movie – Sultan

We have multiple contenders for this but Salman Khan’s Sultan takes the crown because of its high numbers. Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Sanju crossed the 200 crore mark in 7 days. Sultan had 208.82 crores, Tiger Zinda Hai stood at 206.04 crores, whereas Sanju was 202.51 crores after 7 days.

All said and done, even if Bharat achieves most of the above-mentioned records, it has the monster in Baahubali: The Conclusion in its way. Baahubali: The Conclusion’s (Hindi Version) 1st weekend was 128 crores, the first week was 247 crores and lifetime was 511.30 crores.

