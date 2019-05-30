Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif are the IT couple of Bollywood. Their massive fan following goes insane when they see them together, whether on or off-screen. The duo are currently promoting their upcoming drama, Bharat, which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and Katrina recently uploaded a quirky picture on her Instagram which got the fans thinking, what was exactly happening behind the sets? We asked the actress, and here’s what she has to say about it!

In an exclusive conversation with Koimoi.com, we asked Katrina about the back to back promotion spree and how she’s really keeping up her Instagram game on-point with regular promotion updates. She uploaded a picture with Salman, where she is all smiles and Salman, is facing her, instead of the cameras. Quite a unique concept but how did it pop up? The actress gave us all the BTS moments and how they came up with it.

Check out the video below to get the scoop:

Katrina also spoke about Bharat & Kumud’s dynamic equation and how she’s having so many hopes from this project. Why not, because the actress is already at the peak of her career with the successful portrayal of Babita Kumari in Zero, and she has Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar, in the pipeline. The later is also going to be special for the actress as it marks her reunion with Akshay after 9 long years.

Meanwhile, Bharat which also stars Sunil Grover, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles traces a man’s journey through a nation’s perspective. It spans from 1940s to 2010 and will witness Salman in multiple avatars.

The movie is slated for a 5th June, 2019 release and is being backed jointly by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production, Salman Khan Films & Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!