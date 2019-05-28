EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan’s Oh Oh Jane Jaana Remake NOT HAPPENING? Katrina Kaif CONFIRMS

Katrina Kaif has built a massive fan following for herself, and when the beauty unites with Salman Khan on the big screen, it automatically anticipated as a BLOCKBUSTER project. Recently, rumours of the both uniting for Katrina’s sister Isabelle Kaif’s debut movie, Time To Dance, for a promotional song which is touted to be a remake of 98’s super hit Oh Oh Jane Jaana were doing the rounds and the actress has rubbished all of it.

We met Katrina today for a session for her upcoming movie, Bharat, and asked her about the camaraderie between Salman and his sister. Furthermore, we asked her that there are reports going on about Oh Oh Jane Jaana remake, she said, “No, no… I think Isabelle’s film, Time To Dance, is very important to me and for her also… and I think we’re all aware that in today’s age, (a lot of time we discuss the film industry)… it’s different from when I entered… it’s about how Isabelle wants to do it today”

She furthermore clarified rumours saying that her dance style is really different from her sister’s. “Isabelle is very classical, she’s very jazz…so the best thing I can do for her and everyone can do for her, is give her the space to be herself,” clearly referring to the fact that she usually entertains the masses with her masala numbers and uniting with Salman for Oh Oh Jane Jaana would be something similar, but her sister is from an altogether different genre. So that’s not happening for sure.

Although we’re kind of upset and confused to hear this and were really really looking forward to it, it’s good to see Katrina being super thoughtful about her sister. That’s some sister goals, aren’t they?

For all the uninitiated, Isabelle is all set to make her debut in the dance flick, Time To Dance, alongside Aditya Pancholi.

Meanwhile, Bharat, which also stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff and Tabu, is slated for 5th June, 2019 release.

It is an Ali Abbas Zafar directorial and is being produced jointly by Reel Life Production, Salman Khan Films, and T-Series.

