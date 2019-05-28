Aladdin Box Office: Enters Top 10 Of 2019 In The US; Performs Well In India Too

Aladdin Box Office: Starring Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott in lead, the film released at the worldwide Box Office last Friday and worked quite well especially in the domestic market.

It’s been just 4 days since the release of the film and it has already managed to enter the Top 10 movies of 2019 in the US chart. According to Box Office Mojo, the film has earned $112.7 million equivalent to Rs 787.5 crores in the US so far which makes it 8th highest grosser in the US.

The film is now ahead of the films like The Upside and Glass. The next immediate targets of Aladdin are Dumbo ($113 million approx), Pokemon Detective Pikachu ($120.1 million approx) and Shazam! ($138.6 million approx).

Aladdin is also performing decently at the Indian Box Office. The film has earned 22 crores net approx in its initial 4 days which is more than all the Bollywood films running at the Indian Box Office currently.

Talking about giving Bollywood touch in the film, Will Smith earlier said at a red carpet event in Tokyo, “Aladdin is hot… you are going to love it! I was trying to do my best Bollywood version in this movie and there is a Prince Ali sequence in the film and I kept telling Guy Ritchie you got to go full Bollywood, you have to give them full Bollywood flavour.”

