Ayushmann Khurrana, Akshay Kumar & Ranveer Singh Shine In 2018; 606 Crores Spent On The Marketing Of Indian Movies

The second edition of Showbiz report by GroupM ESP is out, which states that the expenditure on the marketing of Indian films has grown to 606 crores in the year 2018. Movies like Ayushmann Khurrana’s Badhaai Ho, Ranveer Singh’s Simmba and Padmaavat, Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2, Akshay Kumar-Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 and Avengers: Infinity War, belonged to those, which spent less on advertising yet achieved great success.

Out of 606 crores, television marketing and digital marketing comprised of 285 crores (47%) and 170 crores (28%), while print comprised for 7%. Out of 285 crores in television marketing, about 79% was spent by Bollywood movies and 18% by Hollywood releases.

Also there was growth in releases across the country of 14%, jumping from 951 in 2017 to 1,087 in 2018.

It is also learnt that the movies which were more successful (40 crore or more in opening weekend), spent around 6.33 crores for Free Commercial Time of 4,60,000 seconds on television. There were few exceptions like Badhaai Ho, Simmba and Padmaavat, who scored huge despite low expenditure.

Hollywood releases picked Cricket as their favourite advertising genre as they spent about 11% for marketing in the sport, when compared to 3% spent by Bollywood releases.

OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hotstar, Zee5, Sony LIV, Voot, Eros Now and ALTBalaji, too grew at 207% in 2018.

Vinit Karnik, business head, ESP Properties, said, “Be it the advent of digital fuelling the propensity of content consumption or the rise of content over celebrated star cast, be it Bollywood stars wanting a bite of the digital pie orthe investments by the brands, be it the change in the marketing mix of production houses or the growth of new digital celebrities – 2018 in hindsight has been nothing short of revolutionary.”

