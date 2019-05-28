Salman Khan’s Bharat Is Passed With No Cuts, Gets U/A Certificate!

Bharat Update: Salman Khan – Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat is all set to hit the theatres on June 5, 2019 and the excitement sky high. The team of Bharat is busy promoting their film in every way possible.

After the hectic promotions, the makers would be sighing in relief as the film is cleared by the censor board. The film has received a U/A certificate without any cuts. According to the reports in TOI, the censor board team is hailing the film and director Ali Abbas Zafar’s amazing work.

Well, after this news, we can’t really wait for Eid to arrive now! Isn’t it?

Recently, we met the Dabangg actor where he spoke about his favourite look from the film. Amongst all the looks he dons in the film, his older look looks quite sharp and he looks sexy. Ask him about his favourite, he said, “The character of the older one is awesome. There’s humour, anger, he has the swag, he is khadoos also (smiles).”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!