Bollywood’s famous and one of the most respected action directors Veeru Devgan passed away on May 27 and left many of his lovers sad. Several Bollywood stars including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan visited the house of Ajay Devgn to offer their condolences.

Many Bollywood fans paid their respect to the departed soul on social media too but it all didn’t take time to become negative. Ajay’s daughter Nysa was spotted by the paparazzi as she visited a salon recently. The adorable star kid was snapped wearing a white tube top, brown cargos and white sneakers.

It was a delight to see her moving on and carrying a bright smile on her face but the moral police on the social media didn’t approve it. Netizens were really quick to jump the gun and started trolling her. From her style statement to her choice for going out, people trolled her for everything. Have a look at some of the comments-

India is a free country but looks like it will take some time for the country and its citizens to get free from judgemental people.

Earlier talking about how Ajay feels when his kids get trolled on social media, he had said, “Judge me, but don’t judge my kids. Kajol and I are the actors, judge us…it’s because of us, our children are under the spotlight every time.”

He further said, “Being judgmental about someone is not a good thing. If I start passing a judgement on someone, that person would obviously feel bad…so do my children.”

“Honestly speaking, those people don’t really matter. But I feel bad sometimes when my kids go through such harsh trolling,” Ajay concluded.

