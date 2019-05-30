VIRAL VIDEO: Katrina Kaif SNAPS At Salman Khan For “Thank You Priyanka” Statement!

Salman Khan’s “Thank You Priyanka” statement, which he’s been using on almost every single promotional event of Bharat, starting from Twitter Live session to the latest media interviews, is all going viral. Several media houses even criticised the actor for going overboard. In fact, singer Sona Mohapatra also shamed him on Twitter and received death threats from fans which is altogether a different story. Now, during a recent interview, Katrina Kaif snapped at the actor for the same.

During an interview with Radio City India, Katrina who’s essaying the role of employment consultant, Kumud Raina, in the movie was asked about how challenging the portrayal was for her. While the actress was giving her answer, Salman looked up and sarcastically said, “Thank You Priyanka.” Upon this, Katrina promptly looked at him with a seemingly annoyed face and said, “Salman (please)”. The diva then continued with her answer, and Salman looked at the co-host and mischievously smiled.

Check out the video here:

This is not the rare case, as Salman so many times had used this statement before. Multiple times have the members of the Bharat team tried to avert the consequence that follows by, but Bhai is Bhai and he does all he wants!

Earlier Salman on Priyanka’s exit had said: “Look, she did the right thing. She did what she wanted, and Katrina got what she deserved. She (Priyanka) informed us five days before the schedule was supposed to start… she must have thought that in this way I would get upset with her and will never work with her.”

“She spoke to me saying, ‘Nick (American actor-singer Nick Jonas) has proposed to me and I want to get married, so there will be some date issues’. I said, ‘Sure, get married, we can adjust those two, three days. Then she said that she does not want to do the film.”

While he believes Priyanka is a hard-working actress, who efficiently maintains her career in Bollywood as well as in the American entertainment industry, he said it takes guts to leave one of the biggest films of her career to get married.

Priyanka, soon after leaving “Bharat“, opted for “The Sky Is Pink“.

“Bharat” is releasing on June 5.

