BREAKING: Shah Rukh Khan Is Interested In Farah Khan’s Satte Pe Satta Remake; A BLOCKBUSTER Comeback On Cards?

Shah Rukh Khan has been much in the news because of the dilemma that he’s facing after the Zero debacle regarding his next project. A lot of speculations were doing the rounds, about Don 3, a cop drama with Rohit Shetty and so much more. But looks like the anticipation is over, and there’s finally something that the actor has finalised upon. Latest reports suggest SRK is collaborating with his friend and film-maker Farah Khan for the remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s classic Satte Pe Satta.

According to a report by Bollywood Life, Farah has already shared the script with the actor and he has liked it. Moreover, for the leading lady, the makers are considering Katrina Kaif and have also approached her for the same. “Farah has bounced off the script to Shah Rukh and he is interested in it. The two share a great working relationship and have delivered hits like Main Hoon Naa and Happy New Year. He wants to make a strong comeback and nothing better than a masala entertainer. She has also spoken about the film to Katrina Kaif. Since she is busy with Bharat promotions, she will chat about it in detail later. So, if everything works out well then we will see Shah Rukh Khan – Katrina in the film,” revealed the source close to the development.

Earlier, amidst the speculations of this classic remake, it was learnt that no one, either Shah Rukh Khan or Katrina Kaif, was approached with the script.

Looks like after long, Shah Rukh Khan fans can finally take a sigh of relief. If this is happening, we can’t wait to see our favourite superstar getting back on the big screen in the most happening way possible. And Farah being his go-to person, there’s a lot of faith that the actor must have, to trust her with his comeback.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif is currently promoting her upcoming period drama, Bharat, alongside Salman Khan, which is slated for a June 5, 2019 release.

The movie is now in legal trouble because of its title as a PIL has been filed in the Delhi Court against it.

