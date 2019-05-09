“There Is No Script For Don 3; I Am Worried To Meet Shah Rukh Khan”: Farhan Akhtar

Shah Rukh Khan and Don 3 – two things which are together without any proof. There have been many rumours and hearsays about the film but nothing is official yet. Farhan Akhtar teases with some hints on a regular basis but it’s not what fans are expecting.

Farhan has never been much vocal about Don 3 but he has finally spoken a little more than usual about the film. After Zero, there were talks about no Shah Rukh Khan film until 2020. On one side, Shah is going through many scripts to lock his next project and Farhan is busy with Toofan.

In a chat with Rajeev Masand, Farhan was asked if the script has been hammered out of Don 3. He said “We’ve been having the conversation of Don 3 for close to 10 years now. Nothing is moved for 10 years. I am getting hate posts for not making Don 3. It’s really one of those things which has a life of its own. It constantly keeps trending and going on by itself.”

He also joked about meeting SRK and said, “I am worried to meet Shah Rukh Khan because whenever I meet him, people start talking. There is no script for Don 3, there are many ideas but no script.”

