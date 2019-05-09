Aithey Aa From Bharat: Salman Khan and team are on a surprise-streak for the fans out there. After giving us two blockbuster songs, the makers have launched the third song from the film today. The song featuring Salman and Katrina Kaif is titled Aithey Aa.

It’s a peppy track and we have got a new wedding anthem with an electronic twist during its chorus. Salman and Katrina’s innocent nok-jhok is just too cute to handle! This duo looks so perfect together and we really can’t wait to watch the film now.

The song is sung by Vishal Dadlani & Shekhar Ravjiani featuring Akasa Singh, Neeti Mohan and Kamaal Khan. Check out the song here:

Earlier, the makers of the film released two songs ‘Slow Motion‘, full-on dance number featuring Salman Khan with Disha Patani and ‘Chashni’, which is a romantic track, featuring Salman with Katrina Kaif.

One of the most anticipated films of the year, Bharat is all set to take the audience on a ride back in time on 24th April 2019. The fans are now counting days before the much anticipation and grand movie release, set for next month.

Including stellar performers like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, and Sunil Grover, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial boasts of an ensemble cast promising power-packed performances.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, ‘Bharat’ is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series is releasing on Eid, 2019.

