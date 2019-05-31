The buzz around the corner is very strong for this season of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13. There are a lot of names that are trending as who is going to enter the house as contestants. Earlier, we reported about Zareen Khan and Karan Patel who were being said to have been approached, now our very own drama queen Rakhi Sawant has confirmed her entry for this season with beau Deepak Kalal.

Don’t believe us? Check out this post.

Rakhi is always surrounded by some or the other controversy and let’s not forget, she loves drama. She has yet again turned the tables and grabbing eyeballs by posting on social media about her entry in Bigg Boss 13 with Deepak.

Deepak also posted the same on his social media and both of them are seen sitting together and donning a cowboy look, Rakhi wearing a plunging neckline bikini showing her cleavage. There’s no confirmation regarding the same and we never know if this is just a publicity stunt like most of their social media posts. There has been no official confirmation by the makers of the show.

Rakhi captioned the picture as, “Thanks too Salmaan khan and colars #beingsalmankhan #bingsalmaan@salmaankhan@colartv#salmankhan #bigboos13 #endomol #instagram #bigboos12house.” While Deepak, on the other wrote said, “Thank You Salman Khan and Colours……Live Suhaagrat hogi ab Big Boss house me… R U Excited?”

Last Rakhi was seen thanking Swara Bhaskar for masturbating excessively and giving us Masturbation day. She is always up to something or the other, we can’t wait for what’s next!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!