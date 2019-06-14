It feels like Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, is already a part of the Industry with her selfies, dance moves, and everything related to her is already making the headlines! Just recently, it was a video which showcased her grooving on Will Smith’s song in a silver shimmery dress, now the star kid is yet again grabbing eyeballs with a recent still from her short film that’s going viral all around.

The still is reportedly from a short film that she made with her school friend. It features the beauty showcasing her acting skills and by the look for it, we won’t deny that its meant for Bollywood. She looks super intense as she’s sitting in the front seat of a car and looking back, right at the camera. Also, to agree is that she’s looking super hot, just as ever.

Recently, another latest mirror selfie of Suhana with her ATM card showing, had grabbed the attention of social media users.

She’s already one of the most talked-about Bollywood star kids on social media — for her looks or hangout sessions.

The photograph in news is the profile photograph of Suhana’s private Instagram account. She is seen clicking a mirror seflie.

Dressed in a strapless top that is accessorised with minimal jewellery, Suhana looks gorgeous. But more than her looks, it is her ATM card stuffed inside the back cover of her mobile, that is talked about.

Suhana is currently studying in London. Last year, she got featured on Vogue India’s August edition. It had created a buzz on social media, with people wondering what she had done to be on the cover of the magazine.

