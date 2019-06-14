Bharat Box Office Day 9: Has A Good Extended Week One, Though Drops On Weekdays

Bharat Box Office Day 9: In its extended first week of nine days, Bharat has accumulated 179 crores* at the Box Office. While this is a healthy number overall, one also needs to consider the fact that out of this around 150 crores had come in the first five days and post that just around 20% of that has come in the next four days.

Credit must go to the combination of Salman Khan stardom and Eid release that has allowed Bharat to come so far. Of course the fact that Ali Abbas Zafar was directing the film and Katrina Kaif was the leading lady further made it a biggie. However, what it needed was to leverage from this entire combination and further consolidate its status after the extended weekend. At the bare minimum, one expected the film to have entered the 200 Crore Club by now.

What has to be seen now is how long would it take for the film to achieve this feat. Ideally, this should happen at least by the end of this weekend. For that the film would need to grow really well on Saturday as Sunday would again be a low day, considering India and Pakistan match (if rain allows).

The film is a Hit, but that’s about it.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!