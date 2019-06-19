Superstar Aamir Khan is known for his inputs in the projects, thus with his much-talked and discussed Mahabharata, people are eagerly rooting for something new. Now, as per the latest reports flowing in, it is learnt that the actor has signed a mighty deal for his dream project.

As per the report in Deccan Chronicle, the trade source quotes, “Jio is on a high and they are spending a lot of money to acquire the big entertainment content projects coming out of Bollywood. Aamir Khan’s vision of the Mahabharata is worth more than Rs 1,000 crores and Khan wasn’t sure about how a project like that would be a sustainable proposition unless the backing was strong enough, specially, after a debacle like Thugs of Hindostan, which pegged him a few steps back. But then he has been assured that the funders will pull all stops to ensure that the project is executed the way Aamir has envisioned it with his team.”

Apparently, maverick director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is also set to make his version of the epic tale, which is titled Mahabharata: The Greatest Battle Ever Fought.

As “Lagaan” clocked 18 years of its release in Hindi cinema on 15th June, superstar Aamir Khan called the film a memorable and beautiful journey.

The film, which is set during the British Raj, completed 18 years on Saturday. Aamir, who played a farmer in the movie, thanked its director Ashutosh Gowariker.

“Thank you Ashutosh Gowariker, and thanks to everyone who has been a part of ‘Lagaan‘. What a memorable and beautiful journey,” Aamir tweeted.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!