Thugs Of Hindostan China Box Office Day 1: Takes A Slow Start; Nowhere Near Secret Superstar & Dangal!

Thugs Of Hindostan China Box Office Day 1: Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan starrer magnum opus Thugs Of Hindostan, turned out to be a box office blunder and also gone down as one of the biggest disasters of Bollywood. Yesterday, the movie released in China and due to its malign reputation, it managed a dismal start at the China box office too.

Being the most expensive Bollywood movie ever, it incurred huge losses despite collecting a mere 145.29 crores in the domestic market. Now, as superstar Aamir Khan has a massive following in China, the makers were expecting a good chunk of profit from the territory but the opening day collections are surprisingly low.

Thugs Of Hindostan released on Friday, managed just $1.55 million (approx 10.75 crores) on its opening day, which also includes paid previews revenue. The numbers are very low when compared with Khan’s previous releases Secret Superstar ($6.89 million) and Dangal ($2.5 million). The figures are slightly better than Amitabh Bachchan-Rishi Kapoor starrer 102 Not Out ($1.22 million), which released a few weeks back in China.

The collections are expected to show a jump today, but it will be limited given the mixed leaning to the negative word-of-mouth.

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh’s last release Thugs of Hindostan bombed at the Indian box office, leaving her heartbroken and sad.

Despite the presence of industry giants like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif, Thugs of Hindostan fizzled out and both audiences and critics wrote it off for its weak storyline and direction.

Interacting with the media at Netflix web-series ‘Selection Day’ premiere on Tuesday here, Fatima said: “Yeah.. It hasn’t done well. It is very heartbreaking.

