Simmba Box Office Day 1 Early Trends: Takes A FABULOUS Opening!

Simmba Box Office Day 1 (Early Trends): This year’s last and one of the anticipated releases, Simmba, is out today in the theatres. It marks the collaboration between the mass director Rohit Shetty and dynamic actor Ranveer Singh. As expected, the film has taken a terrific start on its opening day, especially in mass centres.

After taking a decent start of 35-40% in the morning shows across the country, the footfalls increased impressively during the evening and night shows due to highly positive word-of-mouth. Though it opened with a bit lower morning occupancy when compared with biggies like Sanju (55-60%), Race 3 (55-60%), Thugs Of Hindostan (40-60%), 2.0 (60-65%) and Zero (45-50%), the movie has managed to rake some hefty amount on the first day.

As per the early trends, Simmba collected 22-24 crores* on the first day. If we go by the early trends, it has easily crossed Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero. With such a collection, Simmba has also emerged as one of the biggest openers of the year. With positive feedbacks pouring in from all the corners, Rohit Shetty directorial is expected to witness a huge growth on Saturday and Sunday.

Bollywood newcomer Sara Ali Khan considers her Simmba director Rohit Shetty the ‘king of commercial cinema’.

“I am a huge Rohit sir fan. I aspire for versatility, and I mean it. I messaged Rohit sir thrice and he responded on the third message. I think he is the king of commercial cinema. So, knowing that Rohit sir and Ranveer Singh were coming together, I had to,” Sara told the media, when asked why she was so interested in working in a Rohit Shetty film.

